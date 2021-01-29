National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.83.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$133.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.64.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at C$2,273,630,143.46. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Insiders sold a total of 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

