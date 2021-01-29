National Bank Financial Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $0.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

HRNNF opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

