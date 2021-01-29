National Bank Financial Increases Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Price Target to C$16.50

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:SW opened at C$24.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.82. The firm has a market cap of C$896.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900 in the last quarter.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

