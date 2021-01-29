National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

GBNXF opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

