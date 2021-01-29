National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.92

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 14593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.97.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.