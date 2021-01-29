National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,066. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.