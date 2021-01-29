National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.99 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. 21,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.