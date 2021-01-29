Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $17.85. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $369.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

