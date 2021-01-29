nDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 95.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $3.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Coin Trading

