NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $590.75 million and $63.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00116857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00244158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060088 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,193.76 or 0.83459251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,937,221 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

