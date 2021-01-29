Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEAPF remained flat at $$1.61 during midday trading on Friday. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

