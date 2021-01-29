Needham & Company LLC Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

