Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.72 ($72.61).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.12.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.