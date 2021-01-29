Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEMTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.