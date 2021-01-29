Neo Price Reaches $22.62 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $952.01 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00311473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,901.06 or 0.87768133 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.