Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $64,775.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00085031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00891486 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00031994 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin's total supply is 77,360,228 coins and its circulating supply is 76,990,143 coins.