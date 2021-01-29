Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $536.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.