Neural Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $13,493.95 and $6,961.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.