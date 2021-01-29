Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.00897789 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

