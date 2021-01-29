New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $115.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the highest is $133.33 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $216.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $526.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.90 million to $554.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.82 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 1,573,295 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

