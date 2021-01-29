New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

