New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

