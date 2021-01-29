New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 292,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

