New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of FMC worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.03 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

