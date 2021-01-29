New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,592 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $266.56 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $276.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

