New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

CMS stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

