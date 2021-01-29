New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

DRI opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

