Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 806,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

