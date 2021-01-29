Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Tops $36,169.08

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $36,169.08 and $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars.

