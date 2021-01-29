Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 1,024.1% in January

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 1,024.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

