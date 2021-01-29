Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.09. 10,386,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

