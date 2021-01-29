Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 124,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

