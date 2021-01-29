Next Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $13,671,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,491. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

