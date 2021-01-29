Next Capital Management LLC Invests $573,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $79.69. 101,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.