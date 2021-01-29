Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 110,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 408,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $7.03 on Friday, hitting $204.07. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

