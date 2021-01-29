Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the period. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund makes up approximately 3.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

