NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.