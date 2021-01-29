NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.