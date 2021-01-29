NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.