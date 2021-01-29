NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

