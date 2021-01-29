Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

