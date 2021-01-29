NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 338,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

