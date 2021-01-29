Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.39

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.9446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

