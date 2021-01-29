Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Reaches New 1-Year High at $299.00

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 230.20 ($3.01), with a volume of 118857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.60 ($3.01).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

