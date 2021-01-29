Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 559.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 237,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 579,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,306,906. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

