Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,943.69, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

