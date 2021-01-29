Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

