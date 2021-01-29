Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $34.70 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.