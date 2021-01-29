Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,799,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

