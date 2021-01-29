Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $367.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.94. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

